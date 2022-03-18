Hong Kong closes with small loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished Friday slightly lower as profit-takers moved in after ratcheting up more than 16 percent in gains in the previous two days following China’s pledge of support to markets.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.41 percent, or 88.83 points, to 21,412.40.

Hong Kong shares open with big gains

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.12 percent, or 36.03 points, to 3,251.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.56 percent, or 11.89 points, to 2,144.90.