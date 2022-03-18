ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.27%)
ASC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
ASL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
AVN 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-4.26%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.69%)
FFL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
FNEL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.58%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-8.11%)
GGL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.93%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.85%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
PRL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.5%)
PTC 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.99%)
TELE 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.27%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TREET 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.96%)
TRG 71.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.2%)
UNITY 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.44%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.54%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,299 Decreased By -54 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,423 Decreased By -384.4 (-0.88%)
KSE30 16,629 Decreased By -196.6 (-1.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Mercedes-Benz opens new R&D centre in Shanghai

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: Germany’s Mercedes-Benz Group AG said on Friday it has opened a research and development (R&D) centre in Shanghai that will focus on mobility technology.

The centre, its second R&D facility in China, will work in tech fields such as connectivity, automated driving and big data, the company said in a statement.

Mercedes-Benz did not elaborate on the size of its investment in the new tech centre, nor how many engineers it plans to eventually hire for the new location.

It said in the statement it is “aiming to attract hundreds of new tech talents”.

The establishment of a new Shanghai tech centre follows a move last year by the German premium carmaker to significantly upgrade its R&D capabilities in Beijing, by opening a new R&D facility in China’s capital.

Mercedes-Benz foresees EV-only production lines within a few years

With 1,000 engineers, the new Beijing tech facility is more than three times the size of the one Mercedes-Benz opened in 2014, and the first outside Germany that is more “on par” technically with the firm’s far bigger R&D headquarters near Stuttgart, a person close to the centre said at the time.

Mercedes-Benz

Comments

1000 characters

Mercedes-Benz opens new R&D centre in Shanghai

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

Oil jumps on lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

Diversion of LNG to households: PD says circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

Read more stories