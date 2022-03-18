ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.27%)
ASC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.83%)
ASL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
AVN 83.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-4.26%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.69%)
FFL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
FNEL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.58%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-8.11%)
GGL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.93%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.38%)
MLCF 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.85%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
PRL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.5%)
PTC 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.99%)
TELE 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.27%)
TPL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TPLP 18.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.28%)
TREET 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.96%)
TRG 71.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-5.2%)
UNITY 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.44%)
WAVES 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.54%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,299 Decreased By -54 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,423 Decreased By -384.4 (-0.88%)
KSE30 16,629 Decreased By -196.6 (-1.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippine peso eases as central bank downplays rate hikes, deficit view hits stocks

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

The Philippines’ peso was set for its sharpest loss in a week on Friday after its central bank signalled it was in no hurry to raise interest rates, while stocks eased after the country’s current account deficit projection was hiked.

Other regional currencies came under pressure from safe-haven flows buoying the US dollar as risk sentiment slightly eased after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates this week, and as a jump in oil prices subdued assets in the net energy importing region.

The Malaysian ringgit and the Singapore dollar gave up 0.2%, in line with losses in the Chinese yuan.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Thursday it does not have to follow the Fed’s lead in raising rates but was closely monitoring inflation risks, ahead of a policy meeting on March 24.

“BSP Governor has stuck to script, indicating he’ll wait until the second half of the year before hiking, but by then Philippines will likely be behind the curve,” said Nicholas Mapa, a senior economist at ING.

Asian FX, stocks rattled by escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

Mapa said the BSP’s stance to continue making data-driven monetary policy decisions while monitoring the risk to inflation outlook was pushing the peso further lower.

The currency, which has fallen 0.2% so far this week, skidded 0.5%.

Stocks in Manila, which have seen volatile trading since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fell 0.7% and were set for a second straight weekly loss, with pressure exacerbated after the BSP widened its deficit forecast for this year.

In Indonesia, the rupiah dropped 0.3%, a day after Bank Indonesia held interest rates at a record low and ruled out a need to tighten policy until there was a fundamental increase in inflation.

Stocks in Jakarta gave up 0.4% to lead losses in the region.

Indonesia on Thursday made a surprise policy U-turn to remove export volume curbs on palm oil products and raise its export levy instead to control domestic cooking oil prices.

Other markets in the region also consolidated following the previous session’s relief rally when sentiment around a hawkish tilt by the Fed was overtaken by its view that policy tightening would not hinder growth, and as oil prices jumped.

Taiwan’s central bank surprised markets by raising its benchmark interest rate on Thursday and by a much bigger margin than a few analysts had expected, leading its dollar to climb 0.7%.

Highlights:

** Top gainers on the Singapore STI include Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd up 2.85%, Capitaland Investment Ltd up 2.15%, Keppel Corporation Ltd up ?1.62% at

** Top gainers on the Thailand’s SETI include Ramkhamhaeng Hospital PCL up 11.54%, Baan Rock Garden PCL up 10.59% and, Thonburi Healthcare Group PCL up 6.3%

Philippines’ peso

Comments

1000 characters

Philippine peso eases as central bank downplays rate hikes, deficit view hits stocks

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

Oil jumps on lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

Read more stories