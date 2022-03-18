ANL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.68%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
ASL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
AVN 83.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.48%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.12%)
FFL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
FNEL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.17%)
GGGL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.21%)
GGL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.46%)
GTECH 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.13%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.27%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.85%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.62%)
PTC 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.2%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.98%)
TPL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3%)
TPLP 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.95%)
TREET 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.15%)
TRG 71.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.95%)
UNITY 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
WAVES 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.39%)
BR100 4,310 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.98%)
BR30 15,109 Decreased By -313.1 (-2.03%)
KSE100 43,493 Decreased By -313.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 16,666 Decreased By -159.5 (-0.95%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Petrol price: Don’t fret yet

BR Research Updated 18 Mar, 2022

Observers in Pakistan have been fretting every single day tracking the global crude oil movement, with emotions ranging from deep despair to a ray of light. Tracking a commodity as volatile as crude oil is sure to give you volatile results. From touching $140/bbl a few days ago, oil has come down to $104/bbl. This now sounds low, but it was not long ago when everyone and their aunt were losing sleep over the prospects of oil at $100/bbl.

Much has been said and written about the merits or the lack thereof, of the government’s petroleum price relief package. Calculations have been thrown in day in and day out, predicting doomsday scenario based on cherrypicked numbers – fearing how Pakistan will soon run out of fiscal space in an effort to foot the bill.

Recall that a substantial sum has been earmarked for keeping petroleum prices at the current level. When the decision to freeze prices was taken, Brent was trading around $98/bbl, which translates into $109/bbl for the reference Arab light crude for RON 95. The March second fortnight prices have resulted in a Petroleum Differential Claim of Rs23/ltr, which is very high by all accounts.

What must be kept in mind is that it is based on the multiyear high crude oil prices, when Russia-Ukraine tensions were peaking. The reference Arab Light crude price stood at $128/bbl, leading to an increase of Rs25/ltr in just the base price. That meant almost the entire differential was to be covered via PDC. For the ongoing fortnight, assuming constant demand of HSD and petrol, this should lead to a hole of Rs18-20 billion.

It goes without saying, that should oil prices remain where they were for the reference period from Feb26-Mar11, it will be catastrophic. But oil has retreated since. The new normal could still be around $100/bbl, which means the government could do without having to go the PDC route, and just continue to forgo the revenues, while still charging custom duty on imports. To cut it short, international crude oil price around $100/bbl will still be managed without having to take the PDC route.

Oil market dynamics are pretty much the same, with an addition of risk premium. The Opec group has not felt the need to pump more oil just yet, and even the slightest hint of demand drop from China tanked the prices from $130/bbl to $100/bbl, signaling the much-talked about equilibrium may well be true. All in all, if all hell does not break loose, the price freeze still looks manageable.

petrol prices Petroleum prices crude oil prices Russia Ukraine crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Petrol price: Don’t fret yet

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

Oil jumps on lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

Read more stories