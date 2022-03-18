Austria wants to explore South Asian market

ISLAMABAD: Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Thursday expressed keen interest to explore the South Asian market, especially Pakistan for investment in fields such as hydrogen power, infrastructure, tourism, and green technology.

The visiting Austrian foreign minister was speaking at a joint news conference along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi after their delegation-level talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a tweet soon after their meeting, Foreign Minister Schallenberg said that he had in-depth exchange on the “huge” economic potential and bilateral relations, as well as discussing security situation in Afghanistan and the regional stability, besides exchanging views on Russia-Ukraine war.

“Thanks to my counterpart from Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi for the warm welcome in Islamabad. In-depth exchange on the huge economic potential in our bilateral relations, on the security situation in Afghanistan and on regional stability. Also discussed Russia’s war in Ukraine,” Schallenberg stated in a tweet.

Visit of Austrian FM to boost bilateral ties: FO

The visiting Austrian foreign minister told the news conference that he is accompanied by 20 businessmen from his country and being world leaders in different areas such as hydrogen power, infrastructure, tourism and green technology, they are looking for new markets including the ones in South Asia, including Pakistan.

Referring to the situation in the Europe in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war, he said that the “Europe is on earthquake and tectonic plates are moving”. “This will be a heavy price, especially for us to pay economically. At the same time, we have to look for a new market…[in] Pakistan, the South Asia, there might be possibilities,” the visiting Austrian foreign minister said.

“The Austrian companies are leading world leaders in hydrogen power, infrastructure, tourism and green technology, [and] they are looking for the possibilities to expand our business ties. I believe this is very important for us,” he added.

During the talks with Foreign Minister Qureshi, he said that views were exchanged on cooperation in various areas of importance, including trade, climate change, and green energy.

