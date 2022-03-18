ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz asks party workers to get ready for ‘long march’

Ali Hussain 18 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: As the political temperature of the country is heightening, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday instructed party workers across the country to get ready for the long-march towards Islamabad.

The PML-N president chaired a consultative meeting of the party’s senior leaders and discussed the evolving political situation in the wake of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s planned long-march to be started on March 23 from various cities across the country and reach Islamabad by the evening of March 25.

According to a statement of the party, Shehbaz Sharif instructed the PML-N office bearers at provincial, divisional, and district levels to make all preparations for bringing party workers from across the country to the long-march.

Sources said that the party president Shehbaz also instructed the party lawmakers to remain at the Parliament Lodges and avoid unnecessary movement out of the lodges due to “fear of their abduction.”

In a statement, (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from the office forthwith. “Imran Niazi has lost the majority of the members of the National Assembly which effectively meant that he is no longer the Prime Minister. Because of Imran Niazi losing the majority, a serious constitutional crisis had arisen in the country,” he added.

“Those claiming to bring a million people can’t bring 172 people to save their government. They cannot even ensure that their own party members stand with them. This is just the trailer. The real film is yet to be screened. Only the MNAs have come forward for now, three ministers are yet to announce their support for the opposition. Imran should save his energies to panic later”, he said, while referring to the reports of over a two dozen PTI members who have revolted against the party.

“According to the Constitution, currently there is neither prime minister nor any government in place in the country,” he maintained.

Under the given circumstances, he added it would be better for Prime Minister Khan to go home himself.

“The constitution clearly states that if the Leader of the House does not have the support of the majority of the members, he may resign,” he added.

He alleged that Imran Khan is “illegally” occupying the Prime Minister’s House after the clear opinion of PTI members came to light.

“Imran Khan’s illegal actions are unconstitutional and are punishable under Article 6 of the Constitution. Imran Khan is no longer the prime minister legally, if the police and other agencies follow his illegal orders then they too will face the law in the days to come,” he added.

Referring to the reports of imposition of governor’s rule in Sindh, the PML-N leader said that this would be a serious blunder of the government. “Imran’s ‘Chaprasi’ is preparing his boss for a suicide attack. Sindh didn’t need to impose governor’s rule, the country needed to get rid of this government,” he said.

“The threat of imposition of Governor’s Rule in Sindh is unconstitutional words of an unconstitutional government,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior PML-N leader Javed Latif on Thursday claimed that party Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return to the country in the coming few days.

“The threats of imposition of governor rule and the presidential system of government, are nor tales of the past,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif PDM PMLN ‘long march’

Comments

1000 characters

Shehbaz asks party workers to get ready for ‘long march’

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

5-day ultimatum given to govt: Pharma sector rejects new FBR rules

Read more stories