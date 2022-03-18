Shehbaz asks party workers to get ready for ‘long march’

ISLAMABAD: As the political temperature of the country is heightening, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday instructed party workers across the country to get ready for the long-march towards Islamabad.

The PML-N president chaired a consultative meeting of the party’s senior leaders and discussed the evolving political situation in the wake of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s planned long-march to be started on March 23 from various cities across the country and reach Islamabad by the evening of March 25.

According to a statement of the party, Shehbaz Sharif instructed the PML-N office bearers at provincial, divisional, and district levels to make all preparations for bringing party workers from across the country to the long-march.

Sources said that the party president Shehbaz also instructed the party lawmakers to remain at the Parliament Lodges and avoid unnecessary movement out of the lodges due to “fear of their abduction.”

In a statement, (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah Khan advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from the office forthwith. “Imran Niazi has lost the majority of the members of the National Assembly which effectively meant that he is no longer the Prime Minister. Because of Imran Niazi losing the majority, a serious constitutional crisis had arisen in the country,” he added.

“Those claiming to bring a million people can’t bring 172 people to save their government. They cannot even ensure that their own party members stand with them. This is just the trailer. The real film is yet to be screened. Only the MNAs have come forward for now, three ministers are yet to announce their support for the opposition. Imran should save his energies to panic later”, he said, while referring to the reports of over a two dozen PTI members who have revolted against the party.

“According to the Constitution, currently there is neither prime minister nor any government in place in the country,” he maintained.

Under the given circumstances, he added it would be better for Prime Minister Khan to go home himself.

“The constitution clearly states that if the Leader of the House does not have the support of the majority of the members, he may resign,” he added.

He alleged that Imran Khan is “illegally” occupying the Prime Minister’s House after the clear opinion of PTI members came to light.

“Imran Khan’s illegal actions are unconstitutional and are punishable under Article 6 of the Constitution. Imran Khan is no longer the prime minister legally, if the police and other agencies follow his illegal orders then they too will face the law in the days to come,” he added.

Referring to the reports of imposition of governor’s rule in Sindh, the PML-N leader said that this would be a serious blunder of the government. “Imran’s ‘Chaprasi’ is preparing his boss for a suicide attack. Sindh didn’t need to impose governor’s rule, the country needed to get rid of this government,” he said.

“The threat of imposition of Governor’s Rule in Sindh is unconstitutional words of an unconstitutional government,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior PML-N leader Javed Latif on Thursday claimed that party Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would return to the country in the coming few days.

“The threats of imposition of governor rule and the presidential system of government, are nor tales of the past,” he added.

