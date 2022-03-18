ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nigerian defence minister meets Qureshi

Recorder Report 18 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday received Minister for Defence of Nigeria Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retired) for a meeting and discussed issues of mutual interests, including enhancing cooperation in various areas such as trade and investment.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Qureshi while underscoring common history, shared values and perceptions as solid pillars of trust-based ties with Nigeria, expressed complete satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Nigeria relations, reinforced by presence of expatriate communities in each country and 50 percent increase in Pakistani exports to Nigeria last year.

He expressed satisfaction over bilateral collaboration in the security, aviation and counter-terrorism fields. Identifying new vistas for advancing bilateral relations, the foreign ministers agreed on promoting bilateral cooperation in the defence arena.

Highlighting Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” policy to expand diplomatic footprint and deepen trade and investment partnerships with Africa, Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed on the steps taken in this regard, including opening five new Embassies and relocating six Trade Sections in Africa and organising Trade Conferences in East and West African regions in Kenya (January 2020) and Nigeria (November 2021) respectively.

Welcoming the presence of Nigerian students in Pakistani universities, both sides concurred on realising further opportunities for Nigerian diplomatsand students in Pakistani institutions and continuing with the tradition of regular exchanges at multiple levels.

The foreign minister welcomed Nigeria’s participation in the forthcoming 48th OIC-CFM in Islamabad and expressed keenness to welcoming Muhammad Buhari, President of Republic of Nigeria for bilateral visit to Pakistan at the earliest convenience. The defence minister of Nigeria is on a three-day bilateral visit to Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shah Mahmood Qureshi foreign minister Nigerian defence minister

Comments

1000 characters

Nigerian defence minister meets Qureshi

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

5-day ultimatum given to govt: Pharma sector rejects new FBR rules

Read more stories