ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC’s directive to secretary interior, chief commissioner, IGP

Terence J Sigamony 18 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the secretary Ministry of Interior, chief commissioner and Inspector General of Police, Islamabad to ensure that while considering applications received from the political parties, mindful of their constitutional duty to safeguard the fundamental rights of all the citizens.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah made the observation in his written order issued after hearing the petition moved by Asma Malik, a citizen residing in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). The bench disposed of a petition.

Asma invoked the IHC jurisdiction through Malik Muhammad Haseeb and asserted that her security as well as that of other inhabitants of the capital is at grave risk on account of the calls given by the political leaders to hold public meetings at “D Chowk”, Islamabad.

Her counsel argued that various political leaders, including those who belong to the ruling political party have made statements, which are in the nature of inciting violence. She maintained that there is an imminent and serious risk of harm to the citizens and their properties.

The IHC bench noted that Article 9 of the Constitution guarantees that no person shall be deprived of life or liberty save in accordance with law. It added, simultaneously, Article 16 provides that every citizen shall have the right to assemble peacefully and without arms, subject to any reasonable restriction imposed by law in the interest of public order. Likewise, Article 15 guarantees to every citizen the right to freedom of movement.

No doubt the constitutionally guaranteed right under Article 9 is of paramount importance. It is the duty of the State and its public functionaries to ensure that while regulating the right to assemble, the rights of other citizens would not be interfered with nor disturbed.

“The right guaranteed under Article 16 is not absolute but it has been expressly made subject to reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of public order,” maintained the IHC chief justice.

Justice Minallah said it is the duty of every citizen, particularly, political leaders and public office holders to obey the law and if it is violated, then to be held accountable. He continued, “It is indeed an extra ordinary situation because the political party in power as well as those in opposition have announced show of their street power.

It is, therefore, an onerous constitutional obligation of the executive authorities to strike a balance between the guaranteed fundamental rights, regardless of whether the applicant is from the ruling political party or represents those who sit on the opposition benches.

The IHC CJ stated that the concern of the petitioner does not appear to be misplaced. The maintenance of public order and imposition of reasonable restriction in the context of regulating exercising the right guaranteed under Article 16 of the Constitution is within the exclusive domain of the executive authorities i.e. the Minister for Interior, secretary, Ministry of Interior, chief commissioner, inspector general of police and deputy commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory.

The court, therefore, directed them to ensure that while considering applications received from the political parties, they will be mindful of their constitutional duty to safeguard the fundamental rights of all the citizens.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah Political Parties

Comments

1000 characters

IHC’s directive to secretary interior, chief commissioner, IGP

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

5-day ultimatum given to govt: Pharma sector rejects new FBR rules

Read more stories