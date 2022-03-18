ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
FTSE 100 extends gains

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

LONDON: UK’s FTSE 100 extended gains on Thursday, as oil majors lifted the commodity-heavy index, while the Bank of England raised interest rates as expected and struck a less hawkish tone on further hikes.

The FTSE 100 climbed 1.3% with oil majors Shell and BP gaining 3.2% and 2.1%, respectively, tracking a rally in crude prices over supply concerns.

The domestically focused mid-cap index rose 0.3%.

Shares in global companies including Diageo and British American Tobacco rose - in their case by 2.8% and 1.2% respectively - while sterling weakened on the rate hike news.

The BoE raised Bank Rate to 0.75% from 0.5%, its third consecutive hike since the COVID-19 pandemic, to rein in fast-rising inflation, but softened its language on the need for more increases.

Policymakers pushed back against investors’ bets that Bank Rate will rise sharply to around 2% by the end of this year.

“Clearly the deteriorating growth outlook is becoming more of a concern to the MPC, and the easing off on the monetary tightening accelerator evidences this,” Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital, said.

“The MPC may also be recognising that current inflationary pressures are largely supply-side driven and as such there is little the MPC can do to fight them.”

The UK’s commodity-heavy benchmark index has outperformed its European peers as investors embraced commodity stocks to protect their portfolios from the impact of supply shortages and soaring inflation.

Banks edged lower as investors saw the central bank’s stance on further monetary tightening to be less hawkish than expected.

“In the longer run, we expect them to benefit from higher interest rates, though rising inflation pressures could tame appetite,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, said.

The BoE said inflation was set to reach around 8% in April, almost a percentage point higher than it forecast last month, and warned it could rise further later in the year.

