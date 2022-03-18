KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 17, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,807.23 High: 44,194.26 Low: 43,796.65 Net Change: 168.46 Volume (000): 46,620 Value (000): 2,184,350 Makt Cap (000) 1,778,921,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,789.06 NET CH. (-) 7.09 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,192.97 NET CH. (-) 28.15 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,873.41 NET CH. (+) 6.00 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,586.41 NET CH. (-) 37.76 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,829.59 NET CH. (-) 38.58 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,522.81 NET CH. (-) 26.80 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-March-2022 ====================================

