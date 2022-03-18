Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
18 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 17, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,807.23
High: 44,194.26
Low: 43,796.65
Net Change: 168.46
Volume (000): 46,620
Value (000): 2,184,350
Makt Cap (000) 1,778,921,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,789.06
NET CH. (-) 7.09
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,192.97
NET CH. (-) 28.15
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,873.41
NET CH. (+) 6.00
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,586.41
NET CH. (-) 37.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,829.59
NET CH. (-) 38.58
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,522.81
NET CH. (-) 26.80
------------------------------------
As on: 17-March-2022
====================================
