ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks dip as oil prices resume upward push

AFP 17 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged lower early Thursday after two strong sessions as oil prices resumed their upward climb and markets digested central bank moves to tighten monetary policy.

Equities rallied on Tuesday and Wednesday, in part due to hopes about Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

But Thursday’s news was filled with accounts of a Russian bombing of a Ukrainian theater sheltering many civilians, as oil prices pushed back above $100 a barrel.

Wall Street opens sharply higher ahead of Fed decision

“Investors appear to have tempered their optimism of a near-term resolution, but more talks are scheduled for today,” analysts at Charles Schwab investment bank said in a note.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 34,027.26.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 4,355.59, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2 percent to 13,411.29.

The Bank of England hiked its main interest rate to its pre-pandemic level of 0.75 percent, the third increase in a row.

The move comes a day after the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate hike since 2018 in a bid to counter runaway inflation.

Bank of England Wall Street US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P500

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks dip as oil prices resume upward push

As tensions rise, PTI's MNA asks Sindh govt to provide security

Surge in power sector capacity payments ‘haemorrhaging’ government finances: Tarin

Rupee crosses 180 for first time against USD

Bourse fails to sustain gains, KSE-100 Index down 0.4%

UN establishes formal ties with Taliban-governed Afghanistan

PPP, PDM to protect MNAs being threatened with violence: Bilawal

IFC enhances trade facility for private Pakistani bank

Little known Asif Afridi in Pakistan's limited-overs squad for Australia series

Biden to speak with Xi about Ukraine war: White House

PSX website, down due to technical issues, back up

Read more stories