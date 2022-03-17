ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Shares edge higher in Europe after Fed hikes rate

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

European stocks edged higher on Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street following a widely anticipated US interest rate hike, while lingering optimism about Russia-Ukraine peace talks kept sentiment largely upbeat.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% and was on track to erase losses recorded in March when fears about the Ukraine conflict pounded financial markets.

Wall Street indexes rallied on Wednesday as investors took in stride the long-expected start of a US monetary tightening. The Federal Reserve increased rates by a quarter point, as expected, and telegraphed equivalent hikes at every meeting for the remainder of this year.

“It is not totally unexpected what the Fed said in terms of further rate hikes. What is worrying for the market is the confirmation of quantitative tightening, that will come sooner or later,” said Salvatore Bruno, head of investments at Generali Investments Partners.

“The Fed also said the US economy is strong enough to be able to absorb the tightening, this was the positive news that markets took.”

Meanwhile, investors also ratcheted up bets of a rate hike by the European Central Bank and priced in a total of 50 basis points worth of increases.

Commodity stocks led the gains in Europe, with the energy sector rising 1.4% as crude prices climbed about 3% after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned of a supply shortfall.

Miners rose 0.4% as Shanghai copper and aluminium prices continued to benefit from hopes of more stimulus measures by top metals consumer China.

Most euro zone markets were in the red, while UK’s FTSE 100 steadied ahead of a Bank of England meeting, where policymakers are expected to lift interest rates.

Germany’s Thyssenkrupp fell 10.7% after suspending its 2021/22 forecast for free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions due to the Ukraine crisis, and said it was unclear if it would still be able to spin off its steel division.

British food-delivery company Deliveroo jumped 8.8% after saying it aimed to reach breakeven in core earnings in around two years’ time.

France’s water and waste management firm Veolia rose 1.4% after saying it should see its current net income grow by more than a fifth this year.

European stock

Comments

1000 characters

Shares edge higher in Europe after Fed hikes rate

Rupee crosses 180 for first time against USD

PPP, PDM to protect MNAs being threatened with violence: Bilawal

IFC enhances trade facility for private Pakistani bank

$21bn support request: Ministry seeks update from Pak envoy in Beijing

PSX website down due to technical issues

Dir rally: PM Imran, Asad Umar challenge ECP's notice in IHC

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Oil surges amid warnings of supply shortages

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities, says SBP

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Read more stories