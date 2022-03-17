ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
Sindh CM claims PM won’t survive no-confidence vote

Fazal Sher 17 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday challenged the government to summon the National Assembly session for voting on no-trust motion moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan to make it clear whether the opposition have the required 172 votes or not.

Talking to reporters outside Accountability Court, he said that the government ministers issued statements, claiming that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Maulana Fazlur Rehman has given a call for long march because the opposition does not have the required numbers. He claimed that the opposition have the required numbers for winning the vote of no-confidence from the National Assembly.

About the delay in summoning National Assembly session, he said that whatever they do, they could not go beyond March 28.

The chief minister sarcastically said that the new government is coming in next seven to 10 days, we will tell them not to close the universities functioning in governor houses and the Prime Minister House.

He said that when a team is losing in game it threatens to leave the field and same is the case with the present government.

Shah said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s leadership will decide about Fazlur Rehman’s invitation to Islamabad on March 25. The PDM had participated in the PPP’s march when it started from Karachi, he said.

Earlier, he and other accused appeared before Accountability Court-III judge Syed Asghar Ali in illegal award of contracts in Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SPNC-I and SPNC-II) case. The court again deferred the indictment of Shah and other accused in the same case as two more accused namely, Sultan Farooq Ahmed and Masood Naqvi challenged the reference and filed acquittal applications under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021.

During the hearing the NAB submitted its reply regarding the acquittal applications earlier filed by accused Najmul Husnain, Hassan Raza, Shah Nawaz, and Agha Wasif.

The court sought comments from the NAB regarding the acquittal applications filed by the accused, Farooq and Naqvi and adjourned hearing till 21st April.

