All is set for ‘historic rally’ at D-Chowk on 27th: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to organise a historic public rally on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan on 27th at D-Chowk ahead of the no-trust hype.

Speaking at a presser flanked by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary, Farrukh Habib, and other party leaders, Umar who is also the PTI secretary general, said that seven organisational committees had been formed with the directives to immediately start mass mobilisation among the public in every nook and corner of the country.

He said that provincial presidents of the party had been directed to formulate committees at districts level, adding all party organisations had been instructed to start mass mobilisation to participate in the mammoth public rally to express solidarity with Imran Khan.

In an obvious reference to Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, and Shehbaz Sharif, he said the tsunami of people would be enough to shut the mouth of the plunderers of national wealth on March 27.

He said the ongoing public rally would attract huge crowed as it was being organised on the call of the prime minister, adding the people who loved PM Khan would reach Islamabad to express their confidence in him.

The PTI also notified a core management team for its D-Chowk public gathering to be held on March 27.

A notification issued by the PTI central secretariat, said the 34 members core management team comprising State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib, MNAs Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Mansoor Hayat, Kanwal Shauzab, and Nafeesa Khattak; senators Shehzad Waseem, Fauzia Arshad, Seemee Ezdi, and Saifullah Nyazee, etc.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Gill moved an application to deputy commissioner Islamabad, seeking permission for holding a rally in capital.

