‘Community Orchard Programme’ launched

KARACHI: As per vision of Government of Pakistan, Community Orchard Program has been launched in districts of Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Department, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North to promote farming and agriculture.

Under this program, a total of 252 acres of agricultural land in the three districts will be planted with more than 300,000 plants and fruit trees. These include 175 acres in Khyber District, 24 acres in Mohmand District and 53 acres in Bajaur District. More than 82,000 olive trees, 220,000 saffron plants and 9,500 apple, apricot, malt, pomegranate, grape and guava trees are being planted.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Agriculture will provide technical assistance to farmers for this purpose as well as free agricultural advice, soil tests and seeds, while Frontier Corps North will manage the water needs of farmers. Clean water tube wells are also being installed in these areas.

The Community Orchard Program will run from February 15 to March 30 and from August 15 to September 20. The program aims to provide long-lasting, decent employment to tribal people and encourage local farmers. This will provide employment to the people of the area as well as boost the tourism industry.

