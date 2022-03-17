ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
‘Community Orchard Programme’ launched

Recorder Report 17 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: As per vision of Government of Pakistan, Community Orchard Program has been launched in districts of Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Department, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps North to promote farming and agriculture.

Under this program, a total of 252 acres of agricultural land in the three districts will be planted with more than 300,000 plants and fruit trees. These include 175 acres in Khyber District, 24 acres in Mohmand District and 53 acres in Bajaur District. More than 82,000 olive trees, 220,000 saffron plants and 9,500 apple, apricot, malt, pomegranate, grape and guava trees are being planted.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Agriculture will provide technical assistance to farmers for this purpose as well as free agricultural advice, soil tests and seeds, while Frontier Corps North will manage the water needs of farmers. Clean water tube wells are also being installed in these areas.

The Community Orchard Program will run from February 15 to March 30 and from August 15 to September 20. The program aims to provide long-lasting, decent employment to tribal people and encourage local farmers. This will provide employment to the people of the area as well as boost the tourism industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

