A sane advice

That Chaudhary Shujaat Husain is country’s one of the most astute and far-sighted politicians is a fact: he has urged both government and opposition parties to postpone or cancel their planned “power shows” in the larger interest of the country.

His is a highly praiseworthy approach to the situation, which is unfortunately becoming more and more tense and unpredictable day by day, causing an adverse impact on country’s economy. In my view, however, the onus of responsibility lies more with the ruling party than the opposition parties or anybody else. How ironic therefore it is that the country’s prime minister has announced that he would be gathering as many as one million people at Islamabad’s arguably “notorious” D-Chowk to prove his popularity among the masses. He appears to have been misguided by his advisors in this regard. He’s requested to rethink his strategy without any further loss of time. He is also requested to tone down his anti-opposition diatribe. He must pay heed to the request of army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa who has urged him to stop describing JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman as “Maulana Diesel” forthwith.

Saulat Khan (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022