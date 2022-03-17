ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 17 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 162,819 tonnes of cargo comprising 93,244 tonnes of import cargo and 69,575 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 93,244 comprised of 29,045 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,104 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 61,095 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 69,575 tonnes comprised of 39,428 tons of containerized cargo, 5,696 tonnes of Cement, 17,233 tonnes of Clinkers and 518 tonnes of Rice, 6,700 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 6710 containers comprising of 2056 containers import and 4654 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 532 of 20’s and 687 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 73 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 687 of 20’s and 744 of 40’s loaded containers while 649 of 20’s and 915 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 03 ships namely, Hilda, Ital Usodimare and Chem Sirius have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly, 03 ships namely, Gulf Barakah, Kmtc Colombo and Chang Chang have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 09 ships namely, Andrea Victory, MT Quetta, Leader, Maersk Bering, Al Shafffiah, Xin Shanghai, Clemens Schulte, As Clementina and Jabal Ali 5 were expected to arrive at the port on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a chemicals carrier ‘Jbu Schelde’ left the Port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, MSC Maeva, Thor Fortune, UACC Consensus and Cariboo are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 190,954 tonnes, comprising 155,621 tonnes imports cargo and 35,333 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,610 Containers (2,103 TEUs Imports and 1,507 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Nord Mississippi, RT Star and Estia & another ships, Navios Constellation carrying Coal, Chemicals, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at PQEPT, EVTL, FOTCO and QICT on Wednesday, 16th March-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Port Qasim Karachi Port

