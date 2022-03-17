KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 162,819 tonnes of cargo comprising 93,244 tonnes of import cargo and 69,575 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 93,244 comprised of 29,045 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,104 tonnes of Bulk Cargo and 61,095 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 69,575 tonnes comprised of 39,428 tons of containerized cargo, 5,696 tonnes of Cement, 17,233 tonnes of Clinkers and 518 tonnes of Rice, 6,700 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 6710 containers comprising of 2056 containers import and 4654 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 532 of 20’s and 687 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 73 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 687 of 20’s and 744 of 40’s loaded containers while 649 of 20’s and 915 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 03 ships namely, Hilda, Ital Usodimare and Chem Sirius have berth at Karachi Port.

Nearly, 03 ships namely, Gulf Barakah, Kmtc Colombo and Chang Chang have sailed out from Karachi Port.

About 09 ships namely, Andrea Victory, MT Quetta, Leader, Maersk Bering, Al Shafffiah, Xin Shanghai, Clemens Schulte, As Clementina and Jabal Ali 5 were expected to arrive at the port on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a chemicals carrier ‘Jbu Schelde’ left the Port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, MSC Maeva, Thor Fortune, UACC Consensus and Cariboo are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 190,954 tonnes, comprising 155,621 tonnes imports cargo and 35,333 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,610 Containers (2,103 TEUs Imports and 1,507 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Nord Mississippi, RT Star and Estia & another ships, Navios Constellation carrying Coal, Chemicals, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at PQEPT, EVTL, FOTCO and QICT on Wednesday, 16th March-2022.

