Haji Rafique Pardesi for whom sky is the limit: Waterfront – Star project of Haji Muhammad Rafique

Construction is the oldest and one of the largest industries in the world that makes a significant contribution to the national economy and provides employment to a large number of people. The construction industry is all about versatility, but still, there are many potential pitfalls in the life of a construction project and it is a difficult task indeed to keep a site running smoothly, safely, within schedule, and on budget.

Well-versed with the construction business and intuited with sharp negotiation skills, and years of experience, Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi (HMR) is the highest-ranking executive who plays a pivotal role in the company’s success. He makes important decisions, develops business strategies, shapes the organizational culture, and understands contemporary challenges and objectives better.

Founder Chairman of the HMR Group, Haji Muhammad Rafiq Pardesi ventured into the business way back in 1982. HMR is a brand and his projects show enthusiasm and spirit that simply translate his determination, innovation, commitment, and honesty. Today his business has spread across the world. We can rightly say “When HMR works, it means your dream works.”

Tell us something about your mega project Waterfront? Is it going to create history?

Absolutely. We are trying to introduce a myriad of things that is the demand of the present time. The mega project HMR Waterfront is an attention grabber and going to create history. It will prove to be a trendsetter. HMR Waterfront is a state-of-the-art real estate development, which brilliantly combines a revolutionary business district with an exclusive luxury living experience over 33.12 acres, located at DHA Phase VIII, Karachi. Waterfront business district boasts 5 high-rise towers having HiFi offices laced with ultra-modern high-tech facilities to cater to the needs of the business.

It has restaurants, coffee shops, retail spaces, a helipad, a sufficient number of high-speed elevators, and car parking in the basement and podium floors. The business district is skillfully linked to 14 modern residential towers to enjoy soothing and peaceful family life with all modern amenities like the shopping mall, mosques, walking area, and car parking.

Don’t you think it is necessary to restructure Karachi because the whole infrastructure of the city has collapsed?

The business community is taking initiative and making a plan to beautify and renovate the city in collaboration with the relevant organizations. This cooperation or alliance is of great importance as far as the restoration of basic infrastructure in the city is concerned.

It will not only beautify the city, but it will also facilitate and boost the business activities to strengthen the national economy, producing a healthy society with a complete sense of protection.

In this way, a healthy society will be formed with the protection and acceptance of scientific and cultural values in the city and mutual solidarity and tolerance will be common. We need to adopt the best possible strategy in this regard.

What role does education play in the construction business?

There are no strict educational requirements for becoming a builder since you will be running your own business, but a degree in construction science would definitely help. Hands-on experience in residential construction is essential. Secondly, you must be clear about your objectives. Without clear goals, it is difficult to get things done efficiently. A construction project may fall behind or run over budget if you do not have a clear target of what to do.

What is the key to success in business?

There is no certain road map to success. All you can do is follow your heart, execute your vision, and never give up. Of course, being an entrepreneur is not an easy task and an entrepreneur is a risk-taker.

Within an entrepreneur, there is a need for perseverance, confidence, passion, and communication skills in order to achieve the goal.

Unemployment has become a serious issue in the country, how can this problem be resolved?

This problem can be solved through industrialization. A network of new industries needs to be established in the country. Foreign investors are keen to setup industries in Pakistan. Nevertheless, eradication of corrupt system is necessary to provide a conducive environment and best facilities to the foreign investors. It will help reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

During a meeting with the Consul General of Japan, I asked him not to give aid to Pakistan, but to set up industries in our country to create vast employment opportunities. Countries from Afghanistan to Central Asia and Europe can be the best market for us. We can create a huge demand for our products by exporting them to the international market.

What have you done so far to increase the literacy rate in Pakistan?

Everyone knows that the literacy rate in Pakistan is very low. No one in the corridor of power gives importance to it while education is a key factor for the development and growth of the nation. Education has never been on the priority list and no comprehensive academic policy according to the contemporary demand was introduced or imposed. Barkati Foundation is endeavoring to establish a network of academic institutions all over Pakistan. Our goal is to transform madrassas into schools, and schools into colleges and universities, under the guidance and support of scholars and teachers.

You are the main driving force behind the World Kashmir Forum. What are you doing to create awareness about the Kashmir issue all over the world?

Apart from expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris, the main purpose of the World Kashmir Forum is to highlight the Kashmir issue in various forums and to garner full support for it from all over the world.

At the national level too, we regularly hold rallies, seminars, and other programs on a large scale. The Forum is helping and supporting the struggle for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

People have now started to raise their voices for Kashmir. As I always say “Kashmir’s independence is difficult but not impossible.”

Interview by Abdul Hamid Daccani

