WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 16, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-Mar-22 14-Mar-22 11-Mar-22 10-Mar-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.113632 0.114091 0.114382 0.114153 Euro 0.796839 0.795352 0.7945 0.799743 Japanese yen 0.006132 0.006172 0.0062161 0.00622 U.K. pound 0.946477 0.945279 0.947689 0.94946 U.S. dollar 0.724992 0.725686 0.72293 0.721529 Algerian dinar 0.005086 0.005081 0.0050661 0.005068 Australian dollar 0.520979 - 0.530341 0.528231 Botswana pula 0.062277 0.062409 0.0623166 0.062412 Brazilian real 0.141302 0.1433 0.14387 0.142857 Brunei dollar 0.530508 0.531171 0.531801 0.5312 Canadian dollar 0.566267 0.567963 0.568341 0.564753 Chilean peso 0.000897 0.000904 0.0008969 0.000898 Czech koruna 0.032047 0.031952 0.0315208 0.031589 Danish krone 0.107087 0.106895 0.106784 0.10749 Indian rupee 0.009479 0.009473 0.009458 0.009479 Israeli New Shekel 0.220563 0.222058 0.221486 0.220584 Korean won 0.000585 0.000589 - 0.000584 Kuwaiti dinar 2.38484 2.38595 - 2.37736 Malaysian ringgit 0.172297 0.172556 - 0.17245 Mauritian rupee 0.016556 0.016514 0.0164718 0.016547 Mexican peso 0.034731 0.034737 0.0344753 0.034401 New Zealand dollar 0.488645 0.493684 0.496002 0.492588 Norwegian krone 0.080674 0.0810441 0.080628 - Omani rial 1.88554 1.88735 - 1.87654 Peruvian sol 0.194576 0.195708 0.196022 0.194273 Philippine peso 0.01383 0.013884 0.0138612 0.013812 Polish zloty 0.168634 0.167901 0.165453 0.165937 Qatari riyal 0.199174 0.199364 - 0.198222 Russian ruble 0.006503 0.0063 0.006192 0.005994 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.193331 0.193516 - 0.192408 Singapore dollar 0.530508 0.531171 0.531801 0.5312 South African rand 0.047876 0.048135 0.0481912 0.047796 Swedish krona 0.075511 0.075362 0.074293 0.074027 Swiss franc 0.772048 0.77543 0.775967 0.778474 Thai baht 0.021643 0.021713 0.0217586 0.021814 Trinidadian dollar 0.107486 0.107439 0.106658 0.106604 U.A.E. dirham 0.197411 0.1976 - 0.196468 Uruguayan peso 0.01694 0.017001 0.0169686 0.016936 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

