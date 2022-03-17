WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 16, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 15-Mar-22 14-Mar-22 11-Mar-22 10-Mar-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.113632 0.114091 0.114382 0.114153
Euro 0.796839 0.795352 0.7945 0.799743
Japanese yen 0.006132 0.006172 0.0062161 0.00622
U.K. pound 0.946477 0.945279 0.947689 0.94946
U.S. dollar 0.724992 0.725686 0.72293 0.721529
Algerian dinar 0.005086 0.005081 0.0050661 0.005068
Australian dollar 0.520979 - 0.530341 0.528231
Botswana pula 0.062277 0.062409 0.0623166 0.062412
Brazilian real 0.141302 0.1433 0.14387 0.142857
Brunei dollar 0.530508 0.531171 0.531801 0.5312
Canadian dollar 0.566267 0.567963 0.568341 0.564753
Chilean peso 0.000897 0.000904 0.0008969 0.000898
Czech koruna 0.032047 0.031952 0.0315208 0.031589
Danish krone 0.107087 0.106895 0.106784 0.10749
Indian rupee 0.009479 0.009473 0.009458 0.009479
Israeli New Shekel 0.220563 0.222058 0.221486 0.220584
Korean won 0.000585 0.000589 - 0.000584
Kuwaiti dinar 2.38484 2.38595 - 2.37736
Malaysian ringgit 0.172297 0.172556 - 0.17245
Mauritian rupee 0.016556 0.016514 0.0164718 0.016547
Mexican peso 0.034731 0.034737 0.0344753 0.034401
New Zealand dollar 0.488645 0.493684 0.496002 0.492588
Norwegian krone 0.080674 0.0810441 0.080628 -
Omani rial 1.88554 1.88735 - 1.87654
Peruvian sol 0.194576 0.195708 0.196022 0.194273
Philippine peso 0.01383 0.013884 0.0138612 0.013812
Polish zloty 0.168634 0.167901 0.165453 0.165937
Qatari riyal 0.199174 0.199364 - 0.198222
Russian ruble 0.006503 0.0063 0.006192 0.005994
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.193331 0.193516 - 0.192408
Singapore dollar 0.530508 0.531171 0.531801 0.5312
South African rand 0.047876 0.048135 0.0481912 0.047796
Swedish krona 0.075511 0.075362 0.074293 0.074027
Swiss franc 0.772048 0.77543 0.775967 0.778474
Thai baht 0.021643 0.021713 0.0217586 0.021814
Trinidadian dollar 0.107486 0.107439 0.106658 0.106604
U.A.E. dirham 0.197411 0.1976 - 0.196468
Uruguayan peso 0.01694 0.017001 0.0169686 0.016936
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
