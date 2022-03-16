ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street opens sharply higher ahead of Fed decision

AFP 16 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: Major US indices gained at the open Wednesday as traders awaited the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s meeting later in the day, when central bankers are expected to hike interest rates.

The United States is facing high inflation, and top Fed officials have strongly signaled a quarter-point rate increase at this meeting, the first of several to come this year as the central bank looks to end its easy money policies to curb the price increases.

While low borrowing costs have helped markets prosper over the past two years despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com said increases are generally priced in to equities, which have fallen sharply in recent weeks.

Sentiment, he said, was being helped in part by hopes for peace talks to end the war between Russia and Ukraine – which has contributed to recent selloffs – as well as big gains in trading in Hong Kong.

“The supposition with respect to today’s policy decision is that it could ultimately translate into a buy-the-fact event since the market has already sold the rumor. That sentiment has carried over this morning, causing some short squeezing action and presumably some fear of missing out on further gains,” O’Hare said.

Wall Street surges in broad rally as oil prices slide; Fed in focus

About 10 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.3 percent at 33,973.35, and the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.4 percent to 4,321.97.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.7 percent to 13,172.27.

Starbucks was up 5.8 percent after longtime chief Howard Schultz announced he would return to lead the company on an interim and Kevin Johnson would step down, as the coffee giant faces a unionization drive at US stores.

“It’s a good morning brew, then, for SBUX, just as it is for the broader market, which has been caffeinated by some positive-minded feelings,” O’Hare said in a commentary.

Wall Street S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

Wall Street opens sharply higher ahead of Fed decision

Equities extend gains, KSE-100 up 0.6%

Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions

PM Imran says no Pakistani leader before him raised issue of Islamophobia at UN

Babar Azam and Rizwan deny Australia victory as second Test ends in a draw

Moscow and Kyiv see signs of compromise on Ukraine's security status

Law enforcement agencies to be given special powers in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Afghans in US granted 18-month protected status

SBP removes transactional limits for Raast app payments

Global oil supply disruptions leave Pakistan reeling

OIC moot: Chinese FM to arrive in Pakistan on March 21

Read more stories