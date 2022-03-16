PM Imran says no Pakistani leader before him raised issue of Islamophobia at UN

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that no Pakistani leader in the past raised the issue of Islamophobia at the United Nations (UN), reported Aaj News.

"I am very happy today. I, my Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, our ambassador [at UN] Munir Akram, and our Foreign Office were trying to get a resolution against Islamophobia at the United Nations from the last three years," the premier said while addressing a gathering in Swat.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday adopted by consensus a resolution introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that proclaims March 15 as International Day to combat Islamophobia.

UNGA declares March 15 as Int’l Day to combat Islamophobia

The resolution was sponsored by 57 members of the OIC, and eight other countries, including China and Russia.

Several member states hailed the document, but the representatives of India, France, and the European Union expressed reservations, saying that while religious intolerance was prevalent all over the world, the resolution singled out only Islam and excluded others.

Indian Ambassador TS Trimurti complained that the resolution did not cover anti-Hindu phobia, among other religions.

In his address, PM Imran also criticized the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief, Fazlur Rehman: "He leads a religious party but never raised the issue internationally."

"I want to ask you Fazlur Rehman that in the last 30 years, you were part of every government. Did you ever persuade any Western leader to speak against Islamophobia? Did you even speak to them?" the premier asked.

Coming down heavily on the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), he said the Sindh government is engaged in horse-trading with "money that belongs to people of the province."

"There is a Sindh House in Islamabad where opposition is sitting with sacks full of money to buy peoples' conscience," said PM Imran.

"When you see people's conscience are being bought for Rs200m, it is the nation's responsibility to stand with the truth," he added.

PM Imran said that a true leader would not bow or please anyone for the sake of his nation and country.

“When Nawaz Sharif was holding papers to speak with US President Barack Obama, he should have at least held two papers that mentioned Islamophobia and Kashmir," the premier remarked.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had embarrassed Pakistan globally due to their corrupt practices.