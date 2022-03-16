ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,958 Increased By 237.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 17,013 Increased By 91 (0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling rises on Ukraine talks hopes

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

LONDON: The British pound edged higher against the US dollar on Wednesday but was lower against the euro, supported by optimism surrounding negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, though a Bank of England rate decision on Thursday capped gains.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed, while Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said some formulations for agreements with Ukraine were close to being agreed.

Sterling holds at $1.30

“Interestingly, GBP is struggling to recoup the war-related losses, unlike other European currencies,” said ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole.

“This might be related to some wait-and-see approach ahead of tomorrow’s Bank of England meeting,” Pesole added.

Against a strengthening euro, sterling was down 0.2% at 84.07 pence.

The pound rose 0.2% against the US dollar to $1.3065, after touching a 16-month low of $1.3000 on Tuesday.

The upcoming policy announcements from the Bank of England and Federal Reserve remain in focus, with overnight implied volatility near its highest in 15 months.

“GBP/USD is rather delicately poised ahead of this evening’s FOMC, and tomorrow’s BoE decisions, with overnight implied volatility approaching the December 2020 highs seen last week,” said Michael Brown, head of market intelligence at Caxton.

Both central banks are seen raising their respective benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points.

Sterling

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling rises on Ukraine talks hopes

Global oil supply disruptions leave Pakistan reeling

Law enforcement agencies to be given special powers in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

SBP removes transactional limits for Raast app payments

Pandemic sends 4.7mn more people into extreme poverty in SE Asia: ADB

National Accounts, trade indices: Re-basing approved by PBS’s GC

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

Oil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatility

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

Hindu hardliners seek wider India ban on hijab in class after court verdict

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

Read more stories