ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,958 Increased By 237.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 17,013 Increased By 91 (0.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Centurion Babar stalls Australia's victory charge

Reuters Updated 16 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Babar Azam's unbeaten "daddy hundred" kept alive Pakistan's hopes of salvaging a draw in the second Test against Australia on Wednesday.

While a record victory target of 506 never looked possible, Babar's 168 not out ensured Pakistan, 310-4 at tea, entered the Test's final session with genuine hopes of a draw.

Babar's big hundred was studded with 18 fours.

Mohammad Rizwan was batting on 14 at the other end with Pakistan still 196 behind target.

Earlier, Australia began the final day needing eight wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-Test series.

Babar hundred stalls Australia's victory march in Karachi

Pakistan, on the other hand, required 314 runs in 90 overs to pull off Test cricket's greatest chase or, alternatively, bat out three sessions to force a draw.

A burgeoning third wicket stand between Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique had kept Pakistan in the contest and the duo continued to frustrate Australia when play resumed.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins could not make early inroads with the new ball and Babar greeted Mitchell Swepson with back-to-back fours when the leg spinner was introduced into the attack.

Abdullah and Babar batted together for nearly 87 overs in a spectacular rearguard before Cummins broke the 228-run stand in the penultimate over before lunch.

The Australia captain induced Abdullah into a drive and Steve Smith, who had dropped the opener on 20 on Tuesday, took a waist-high catch at slip to complete the dismissal.

Abdullah hit six fours and a six during his 305-ball vigil.

Cummins struck again after lunch when he removed Fawad Alam caught behind for nine.

Babar duly completed 150, his first in Test cricket, and the celebration was muted considering the task at hand.

Pakistan australia Babar Azam Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Mohammad Rizwan

Comments

1000 characters

Centurion Babar stalls Australia's victory charge

Global oil supply disruptions leave Pakistan reeling

Law enforcement agencies to be given special powers in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

SBP removes transactional limits for Raast app payments

Pandemic sends 4.7mn more people into extreme poverty in SE Asia: ADB

National Accounts, trade indices: Re-basing approved by PBS’s GC

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

Oil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatility

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

Hindu hardliners seek wider India ban on hijab in class after court verdict

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

Read more stories