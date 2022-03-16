ANL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.43%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.2%)
ASL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
AVN 88.25 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.88%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGGL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.28%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
PTC 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
TELE 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPLP 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.15%)
TREET 31.42 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.68%)
TRG 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.64%)
UNITY 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.54%)
WAVES 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 35.1 (0.81%)
BR30 15,723 Increased By 200.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 44,029 Increased By 308.9 (0.71%)
KSE30 17,030 Increased By 108 (0.64%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains

AFP 16 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, extending US gains as investors took a breather following another steep drop in crude prices.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.75 percent or 190.12 points at 25,536.60 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.77 percent or 14.14 points at 1,840.77.

Japanese share prices are supported by “steep rallies in the US market on receded worries over inflation, following drops in crude oil prices,” said Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama.

Investors may however “take a wait-and-see attitude” ahead of a closely watched policy decision from the US Federal Reserve due later in the day, he said.

The dollar fetched 118.30 yen in early Asian trade, against 118.33 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Toyota was up 1.25 percent at 1,979.5 yen, Sony Group was up 2.13 percent at 11,750 yen and Nippon Steel was up 1.22 percent at 2,109.5 yen.

Japan’s trade balance in February stood at a deficit of 668.3 billion yen ($5.6 billion), the seventh consecutive monthly deficit, due to imports of fossil fuels and medical products, according to government data released before the opening bell.

The data did not prompt a strong market reaction.

