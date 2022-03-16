ANL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.29%)
ASC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
ASL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.14%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.62%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.15%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.6%)
GTECH 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.96%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.98%)
KOSM 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.67%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.59%)
PACE 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.77%)
PIBTL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.93%)
PRL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
PTC 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 32.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.75%)
TPL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.64%)
TPLP 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.94%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
TRG 77.61 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.91%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.76%)
WAVES 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
BR100 4,428 Increased By 69.1 (1.59%)
BR30 15,805 Increased By 282.3 (1.82%)
KSE100 44,268 Increased By 548.2 (1.25%)
KSE30 17,127 Increased By 205 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Spot gold may bounce into $1,941-$1,960 range

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may bounce into a zone of $1,941-$1,960 per ounce, as suggested by the hourly MACD.

A bullish divergence appeared on the indicator, suggesting an exhaustion of the fall.

A projection analysis on the fall from $2,058.96 reveals a support at $1,903, which triggered a bounce.

Three legs may make up the bounce. The third leg is unfolding.

A break below $1,903 could open the way towards $1,880-$1,891 range.

On the daily chart, the fall from $2,069.89 may have been driven by a wave C, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from $2,072.50.

A projection analysis on this wave reveals a strong support at $1,918 which is working together with the support on the hourly chart to stop the fall.

A break below $1,918 may cause a shallow fall to $1,890.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

