ANL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.72%)
ASC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
ASL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.06%)
AVN 88.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.45%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
CNERGY 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
GTECH 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.96%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.98%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.29%)
PACE 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.77%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.76%)
PRL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
TELE 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.84%)
TPL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TPLP 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
TRG 77.72 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.05%)
UNITY 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.68%)
WAVES 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.71%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.24%)
BR100 4,425 Increased By 66.9 (1.53%)
BR30 15,815 Increased By 292.8 (1.89%)
KSE100 44,255 Increased By 535.3 (1.22%)
KSE30 17,122 Increased By 199.2 (1.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Indian shares rebound on boost from banks, automakers; Fed in focus

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose more than 1% on Wednesday, with banking and automobile stocks leading the rebound in broad-based buying, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.39% to 16,894.25 by 0351 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.48% to 56,601.68.

The Fed’s two-day meeting will end later in the day, where the central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

Domestic investors will be keeping a close eye on the Fed’s tone and commentary and what it would mean for emerging economies.

So far this year, a combination of overvaluation fears, consistent selling by foreign investors, a miss on economic growth estimates and the Russia-Ukraine conflict has pushed both the Nifty and Sensex down 2.8% each.

In Mumbai trading on Wednesday, all the major sub-indexes were up, with the Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Auto Index adding 1.93% and 1.71%, respectively.

Food delivery firm Zomato gained as much as 4.5%, a day after a report said it had reached a merger agreement with instant-delivery startup Blinkit.

Broader Asian markets were higher, helped by a rebound in battered Chinese stocks.

india stock

