ANL 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.35%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.2%)
ASL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
AVN 88.22 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.85%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
FFL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
FNEL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGGL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.28%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
PTC 7.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
TELE 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TPL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TPLP 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.97%)
TREET 31.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.81%)
TRG 77.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.55%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.33%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
BR100 4,392 Increased By 33.4 (0.77%)
BR30 15,717 Increased By 194.8 (1.25%)
KSE100 44,025 Increased By 305.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,028 Increased By 105.4 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Banks, automakers help Indian shares rebound; Fed in focus

Reuters Updated 16 Mar, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose more than 1% on Wednesday, with banking and automobile stocks helping the markets rebound, as investors closely watched the US Federal Reserve for projections on its path of rate hikes this year.

As of 0521 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.40% at 16,896.85, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.46% to 56,590.64. The Fed’s two-day meeting will end later in the day, where the US central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

Domestic investors will keep a close watch on Fed’s stance and take cues on what it would mean for emerging economies.

A combination of overvaluation fears, consistent selling by foreign investors, a miss on economic growth estimates and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have pushed the Nifty and Sensex down 2.8% each so far this year.

“Small negatives can trigger large moves on either side (and) that is what we are seeing (in the markets). The daily intraday range is at a heightened level,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

Aiding sentiment, broader Asian markets gained, with investors’ eyes on volatile oil prices, Ukraine-Russia peace talks and the US Fed meeting.

In Mumbai trading, all the major sub-indexes gained, with the Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Auto Index adding 1.86% and 1.69%, respectively.

The Nifty energy index and the Nifty Metal Index jumped 1.20% and 2.20%, respectively, tracking the surge in commodity prices.

Food delivery firm Zomato gained as much as 4.5%, a day after a media report said it had reached a merger agreement with instant-delivery startup Blinkit.

india stock

Comments

1000 characters

Banks, automakers help Indian shares rebound; Fed in focus

Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

Oil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatility

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

July-Feb textile group exports soar 26.08pc to $12.61bn YoY

Minimising build-up of expenditure arrears: Finance Division approves guidelines on commitment control

Exploration of oil, gas: Body formed to fine-tune Model Production Sharing Agreement draft

India missile firing may endanger regional peace, points out army

AGP admits civil service rules are binding on Centre

Read more stories