ANL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.72%)
ASC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.74%)
ASL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.06%)
AVN 88.75 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.45%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
CNERGY 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
GTECH 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.96%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.98%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (4.29%)
PACE 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.77%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.76%)
PRL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.8%)
SNGP 32.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.63%)
TELE 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.84%)
TPL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TPLP 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.9%)
TREET 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
TRG 77.72 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.05%)
UNITY 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.68%)
WAVES 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.71%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.6%)
YOUW 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.24%)
BR100 4,425 Increased By 66.9 (1.53%)
BR30 15,815 Increased By 292.8 (1.89%)
KSE100 44,255 Increased By 535.3 (1.22%)
KSE30 17,122 Increased By 199.2 (1.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Mar 16, 2022
Japan consumers’ inflation expectations hit record high in March

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese consumers’ inflation expectations hit a record high in March, a government survey showed on Wednesday, as people’s perceptions of future price moves were affected by surging energy and food costs blamed on the Ukraine crisis.

While heightening inflation expectations could help the Bank of Japan (BOJ) achieve its elusive 2% price target, there is a danger that the rising raw material costs could cool consumption and the broader economy unless accompanied by wage hikes, analysts say.

Consumers’ one-year inflation expectations hit 2.67% in March, up from 2.43% in February, and were the highest since comparable data became available in 2014, the survey showed.

Of the total, 15.5% said they expect prices to rise by around 3% a year from now, up from 13.7% in February and the highest ratio since 2019, according to the survey.

The survey was conducted between March 3-7.

Years of money printing by the BOJ has failed to fire up inflation to its 2% target, as weak consumption kept firms from raising prices for fear of scaring away buyers.

With wholesale inflation hitting four-decade highs, however, a growing number of companies are passing on costs to households.

Analysts expect core consumer inflation, now hovering around zero, to approach the BOJ’s 2% target from April due in part to surging energy costs.

Inflation expectation surveys are among factors the BOJ scrutinises in guiding monetary policy.

But BOJ officials have stressed the bank’s resolve to keep policy ultra-loose unless rising inflation is accompanied by steady increases in wages.

The BOJ is set to keep monetary policy ultra-loose on Friday and warn of heightening economic risks from the Ukraine crisis, unfazed by prospects of rising inflation and anticipated US interest rate hikes.

