COAS for fighting off enemy forces’ propaganda collectively

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lahore on Tuesday and expressed his satisfaction over the state-of-the-art artillery’s inclusion in the country’s defence system.

According to the ISPR, the Army Chief participated in a function held in connection with the inclusion of SH15 artillery guns in the core of artillery. He expressed his satisfaction over the inclusion of these sophisticated guns that would enable the Army to overcome challenges in the battlefield. Gen Bajwa was of the view that the capability of Pakistan Army would improve in the battlefield after the inclusion of a range of sophisticated and modern guns.

It would enhance country’s operational preparedness. The COAS said that due to propaganda and wrong information disseminated by the enemy forces, the national harmony could be jeopardized. We should put our forces together to fight this after recognizing our enemy, he added. The Army Chief also visited Lahore University of Management Sciences. He appreciated the role of LUMS for creating and giving future leadership to the country.