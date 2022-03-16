Shujaat urges govt, opposition to postpone planned public gatherings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday called upon the government and the opposition to postpone their public gatherings as the economic and political situation cannot afford it.

In a tweet, he said that any confrontation among the political parties would be dangerous as it could have economic repercussions for the country. He warned that the country’s internal and external enemies could exploit the prevailing political situation of the country to fulfill their nefarious designs. “People are worried due to the ongoing number game between the government and the opposition as well as the public gatherings taking place in the country,” he added.

He said that the opposition’s politics is reliant on public meetings, adding it is not appropriate for the government to hold public gatherings in retaliation. He warned that political competition can create anarchy and chaos in the country, as he urged both sides not to show their workers the path of provocative politics. Without making it a matter of ego, both sides should take part in the polling on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, he advised the PTI and the opposition.

Reacting to the PML-Q’s president’s statement, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the purpose of the PTI holding public meetings in Islamabad is not meant for confrontation with any political party.

