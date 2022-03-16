ECP reconstitutes scrutiny body to investigate finances of PML-N, PPP

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reconstituted the Scrutiny Committee to investigate the finances of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Foreign Funding Case.

The reconstituted four-member committee is led by Director General Law ECP Muhammad Arshad and comprises of ECP Director General Political Finance Masood Akhtar Sherwanee, Additional Secretary Administration ECP Manzoor Akhtar Malik and Khurram Raza Qureshi from Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP).

Sherwanee also belonged to AGP and was part of the three-member Scrutiny Committee that probed the finances of the ruling party: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and submitted report to the ECP in Foreign Funding Case.

That committee was also led by DG Law ECP and also had Controller Accounts Air Force Muhammad Faheem as its member but it became dysfunctional following Sherwanee’s retirement from AGP. He has now been employed in the electoral body.

The electoral body has issued the relevant notification on the reconstituted four-member committee.

Earlier, after the proceedings of Foreign Funding Case on Tuesday, State Information Minister Farrukh Habib demanded of the ECP to reconstitute the Scrutiny committee related to PML-N and PPP and ensure the completion of the investigation into their finances at the earliest.

Speaking to media, he said, PTI submitted its entire record of funding in the Foreign Funding Case.

“The onus is now on these two parties (PML-N and PPP) to come clean like we did. We have been requesting the ECP to ensure that probes related to these two parties should be completed at the earliest—the same way the Scrutiny Committee completed its investigation related to PTI,” Habib said.

He alleged that PPP received funding from prohibited foreign sources worth over Rs 600 million. The state minister also accused PML-N of hiding funds of concealing funds of millions of rupees.

