Disco’s management cautioned

ISLAMABAD: Chairman, Board of Directors (BoD) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), Salah-ud-Din Rafahi has cautioned the Disco’s management that delay in provision of new electricity connections and other facilities will not be tolerated.

Talking to Business Recorder, he said that by implementing customer friendly policies it was possible to create a friendly relations and environment between the company and the customers to improve image of the company.

He said Iesco said that any interruption towards installation of new electricity connections and other facilities would not be tolerated as all field stores and offices had been provided with sufficient electricity meters, power cables, transformers and other required materials. In addition to this for speedy and best services to consumers at their door step, Iesco has introduced an online application having name “IESCO LIGHT” which can be downloaded from Play Store.

“By using this digital application, valuable customers can apply on line for new connections, change of name, change of tariff,” he said, adding that provision of online duplicate bills, load management schedule, bill calculation was also available on that online application.

Rafai maintained that the power utility was finalising policies which would be in favour of customers as well as IESCO team, adding “the journey towards the provision of state of the art services to our customer will continue.”

