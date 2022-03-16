Country can attain fast-paced economic development: Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Tuesday that future of Pakistan is bright and with dedicated efforts, we can take Pakistan to new heights of progress and development.

While addressing the passing out ceremony of the 49th Common Training Program, here at Civil Services Academy (CSA) today, Dr Arif Alvi maintained that Pakistan could attain fast-paced development by empowering the women, polishing the youth’s talent and enabling them to get on their feet.

“Pakistan is well placed geo-politically and has a huge population of energetic youth and capable women and is blessed with tremendous natural resources”, he said, adding: “Women empowerment is of vital importance to ensure their contribution in the national development”.

Dr Arif Alvi called upon the young civil servants to perform their duties with honesty and adopt an open-door policy to come up to people’s expectations. He said that people elect politicians as their representatives to the assemblies, and those politicians formulate public welfare and sectoral development policies, while bureaucracy is the executing agency of those policies and people’s welfare agenda. The police are the primary executing agency of government, as it is the first institution that sustains social and other pressures in any illegal situation, he added.

The president also advised the graduating probationary officers of the Common Training Programme to set priorities that will take them to success, asserting that bureaucratic institutions transform the government’s social contract with people into a reality.

He asked them to be honest while performing their official duties on various positions; never compromise on national interest; always keep your doors open to the common man; compare your living standard with the common man so that you can feel the hardships of people and take measures for their welfare.

Dr Arif Alvi said that education, along with moral and ethical training from their parents and society, had brought young officers to this point in their life.

He said: “I think one should always be in the learning process. One does not usually change mind after attaining maturity after the age of 25, but successful people are those who manage to change their thinking and mindset by observing the circumstances, social behaviour and learning from new information”.

CSA Director General Omer Rasul presented the welcome address. Secretary Establishment Division Afzal Latif and CTP Director Kamran Ahmed were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022