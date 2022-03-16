ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Country can attain fast-paced economic development: Alvi

Muhammad Saleem 16 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi said on Tuesday that future of Pakistan is bright and with dedicated efforts, we can take Pakistan to new heights of progress and development.

While addressing the passing out ceremony of the 49th Common Training Program, here at Civil Services Academy (CSA) today, Dr Arif Alvi maintained that Pakistan could attain fast-paced development by empowering the women, polishing the youth’s talent and enabling them to get on their feet.

“Pakistan is well placed geo-politically and has a huge population of energetic youth and capable women and is blessed with tremendous natural resources”, he said, adding: “Women empowerment is of vital importance to ensure their contribution in the national development”.

Dr Arif Alvi called upon the young civil servants to perform their duties with honesty and adopt an open-door policy to come up to people’s expectations. He said that people elect politicians as their representatives to the assemblies, and those politicians formulate public welfare and sectoral development policies, while bureaucracy is the executing agency of those policies and people’s welfare agenda. The police are the primary executing agency of government, as it is the first institution that sustains social and other pressures in any illegal situation, he added.

The president also advised the graduating probationary officers of the Common Training Programme to set priorities that will take them to success, asserting that bureaucratic institutions transform the government’s social contract with people into a reality.

He asked them to be honest while performing their official duties on various positions; never compromise on national interest; always keep your doors open to the common man; compare your living standard with the common man so that you can feel the hardships of people and take measures for their welfare.

Dr Arif Alvi said that education, along with moral and ethical training from their parents and society, had brought young officers to this point in their life.

He said: “I think one should always be in the learning process. One does not usually change mind after attaining maturity after the age of 25, but successful people are those who manage to change their thinking and mindset by observing the circumstances, social behaviour and learning from new information”.

CSA Director General Omer Rasul presented the welcome address. Secretary Establishment Division Afzal Latif and CTP Director Kamran Ahmed were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

economic development President Dr Arif Alvi Civil Services Academy (CSA) Common Training Program

Comments

1000 characters

Country can attain fast-paced economic development: Alvi

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

July-Feb textile group exports soar 26.08pc to $12.61bn YoY

Minimising build-up of expenditure arrears: Finance Division approves guidelines on commitment control

Exploration of oil, gas: Body formed to fine-tune Model Production Sharing Agreement draft

India missile firing may endanger regional peace, points out army

AGP admits civil service rules are binding on Centre

Lack of loan insurance cover: Gwadar power project hits a snag

PM Imran says PTI will emerge victorious in 2023 elections

Read more stories