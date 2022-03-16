Country may be in the grips of heatwave

KARACHI: Heat wave is expected to blow across the country during this week with temperature shooting up unusually by up to 10 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said on Tuesday. A persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere is likely to scale up the daytime temperature to an unusually peak in the present week, it said.

The possible dry weather with heat wave conditions may cause water problems for the standing crops, vegetable and orchards in the country. The daytime temperature may surge by up to 10 degrees Celsius from above normal in parts of northern Balochistan, upper Sindh, south Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas. Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, lower Sindh and southern Balochistan may see an increase in daytime temperature by up to 8 degrees Celsius above normal.

Farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly. Early harvesting of wheat may start in Sindh and southern Punjab. Unusual high temperatures may cause pollen concentration to rise sharply in Islamabad and Lahore.

Public should avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight. Dust raising and gusty winds are also expected in northern Balochistan, south Punjab and upper Sindh during the period. “All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain ‘alert’ during the forecast period,” the Met said.

