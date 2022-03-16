Four FC personnel martyred in Sibi IED blast

SIBI: At least four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and 10 other others injured in a blast on an FC convoy in the Sangan area of Quetta’s Sibi district on Tuesday, officials said.

Sibi Assistant Commissioner Sana Mahjabeen told that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED). She said among the 10 injured personnel, the condition of six was critical, and they were being treated at Sibi’s Combined Military Hospital. Meanwhile, Adviser to the Balochistan Chief Minister on Home Mir Zia Langove condemned the incident and said in a statement that the injured FC personnel should be provided the best medical treatment.

He also expressed grief over deaths caused by the blast. “Terrorists are making failed attempts at sabotaging peace in Balochistan through such cowardly acts”, he said. Separately, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah also condemned the incident and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives.

In a statement, she said the sacrifices of the martyred FC personnel would not go to waste, and that it was the government’s top priority to “implement the mission of martyrs who laid their lives” for the country’s security.