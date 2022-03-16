PM won’t survive no-confidence vote: Sindh minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh labour minister Saeed Ghani has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not stay despite the support of his allies and they are aware of this and no one would be on board “the sinking ship”.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, he said: “There has been no talk from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) or from us about including them in the Sindh government or giving them ministries. However, if we improve working relations with MQM-P, it is possible to move forward, but at this moment when I am talking about this, the MQM-P has not asked for any share in the Sindh government.

We have always acknowledged that the MQM-P has a vote bank in urban areas including Karachi and Hyderabad and they succeed from there. The MQM-P has two sides, a militant wing and a political wing. We will definitely talk to the political wing but we will not talk to their militant wing and will not recognize them.”

He said that the current situation in the country, which unfortunately has been created by the “incompetent” PTI government, is not appropriate. He said that the Constitution clarifies all things and there is no confusion in it but the PTI government is threatening the opposition and announcing to ‘take steps’, which is against the Constitution of Pakistan. “These things are not acceptable in any way and it is a complete violation of the Constitution,” he said.

He said that the ministers are saying that they will not allow any member of the National Assembly to enter the House on day of no-confidence resolution against the prime minister. He said that the PTI announced that it would gather one million people at D-Chowk Islamabad and “they would attack” those MNAs who would go to the Parliament for casting vote for no-confidence resolution against the prime minister. He said that if the PTI government had ‘172 number’ then it would never have adopted such a behaviour.

Saeed Ghani said that if the no-confidence resolution is voted in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution, then Imran Khan is going to be defeated and he would be called the former prime minister of this country in the next few days.

He said that insha’Allah![God willing!] when this misfortune [Prime Minister Imran Khan] is removed from this country then all these parties would fight elections against each other according to their own ideology and manifesto and then the people of this country will decide whom to chose.

Answering a question, the PPP leader said that the MQM-P has not asked for 40 percent urban quota for itself. He said that that the MQM-P was of the view that due to fake domiciles, urban areas were being neglected. He said that the Sindh government also has its own position on fake domiciles and we have been acknowledging and understanding that fake domiciles have been formed in Sindh province.

Saeed Ghani said, “All demands of the MQM-P which have been placed before PPP leadership during meetings are not wrong. I am strong opponent of the MQM-P but I understand that their demands are appropriate.”

Responding to another question, he said that some issues have been put forward by the MQM-P regarding local bodies’ elections. He said that we have introduced a bill in the Sindh Assembly regarding amendments to the Local Government Act following the decision of the Supreme Court and a committee has been constituted in this regard in which all the opposition parties are represented.

Meanwhile, PPP leader and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf said that no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan is a Constitutional and democratic process.

Addressing a separate news conference, he said everyone must accept the decision of the Parliament. Parliament has the right to appoint or remove anyone from power, he said.

He said that the no-confidence motion is being contested in the House, while Imran Khan says that he would fight at D-Chowk instead of in the Parliament. Gathering at D-Chowk means he has already lost, he said.

He claimed that the PTI government is confused and its behaviour shows that the game is out of its hands. “The prime minister says that we will not allow members to vote on no-confidence resolution. The prime minister does not have the power to deprive any member of the right to vote.”

