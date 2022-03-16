Hamdard University, Retailer Pakistani to hold ‘RISE 22’ on 19th

KARACHI: Hamdard University and Retailer Pakistani is holding dialogue and exhibition titled “RISE 22” between stakeholders in Karachi on March 19 to raise public awareness and bring more innovation in the retail sector.

The inaugural session of the exhibition will be attended and addressed by Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President of Pakistan Federation of Chambers, Mian Anjum Nisar Chairman of Businessmen Panel and former president FPCCI, Rana Tariq, President of China Store Association, Prof Dr Shabib Al Hassan, Vice Chancellor Hamdard University and Muhammad Ijaz Tanveer.

Pakistan is a country with a population of 220 million where the retail sector is rapidly changing, emerging and thriving. Now is the time to think about how to provide innovative products and services to our customers under one roof. Digitization and new retail formats are giving consumers new choices and creating jobs for the younger generation. This is a great time to engage with retail sector gurus and professionals to make this journey more competitive and customer trend.

In view of this need, Hamdard University and Retailer Pakistan are organizing “RISE 22”, Retail Innovation Summit and Exhibition to bring together stakeholders in the retail sector to share their learning journey and think of a better future.

According to organizer Mohammad Ejaz Tanveer the programme aims to provide a platform for retailers, retail professionals, brand owners to come together and learn new ways, share ideas and explore the retail sector in a changing business environment with innovation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022