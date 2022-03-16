ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hamdard University, Retailer Pakistani to hold ‘RISE 22’ on 19th

Recorder Report 16 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Hamdard University and Retailer Pakistani is holding dialogue and exhibition titled “RISE 22” between stakeholders in Karachi on March 19 to raise public awareness and bring more innovation in the retail sector.

The inaugural session of the exhibition will be attended and addressed by Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President of Pakistan Federation of Chambers, Mian Anjum Nisar Chairman of Businessmen Panel and former president FPCCI, Rana Tariq, President of China Store Association, Prof Dr Shabib Al Hassan, Vice Chancellor Hamdard University and Muhammad Ijaz Tanveer.

Pakistan is a country with a population of 220 million where the retail sector is rapidly changing, emerging and thriving. Now is the time to think about how to provide innovative products and services to our customers under one roof. Digitization and new retail formats are giving consumers new choices and creating jobs for the younger generation. This is a great time to engage with retail sector gurus and professionals to make this journey more competitive and customer trend.

In view of this need, Hamdard University and Retailer Pakistan are organizing “RISE 22”, Retail Innovation Summit and Exhibition to bring together stakeholders in the retail sector to share their learning journey and think of a better future.

According to organizer Mohammad Ejaz Tanveer the programme aims to provide a platform for retailers, retail professionals, brand owners to come together and learn new ways, share ideas and explore the retail sector in a changing business environment with innovation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mian Anjum Nisar Hamdard University Prof Dr Shabib Al Hassan

Comments

1000 characters

Hamdard University, Retailer Pakistani to hold ‘RISE 22’ on 19th

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

July-Feb textile group exports soar 26.08pc to $12.61bn YoY

Minimising build-up of expenditure arrears: Finance Division approves guidelines on commitment control

Exploration of oil, gas: Body formed to fine-tune Model Production Sharing Agreement draft

India missile firing may endanger regional peace, points out army

AGP admits civil service rules are binding on Centre

Lack of loan insurance cover: Gwadar power project hits a snag

PM Imran says PTI will emerge victorious in 2023 elections

Read more stories