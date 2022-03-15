ANL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.12%)
Australia shares slip as China COVID concerns hit miners, commodity stocks

Reuters 15 Mar, 2022

Australian shares dropped on Tuesday, led by mining stocks due to a fall in iron ore prices after top steel producer China reported a surge in COVID-19 cases, while a broader pullback in commodity prices weighed on gold and energy firms.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.7% lower at 7,097.4, after ending up 1.2% on Monday.

Investors remained cautious awaiting new developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and policy cues from the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise interest rates in its meeting on Wednesday.

“The market is quite nervous naturally, it is likely to remain volatile at least until the end of the week,” Brad Smoling, managing director of Smoling Stockbroking, said.

He added that choppy commodity prices were likely to persist until a solution was found for cross-border tensions.

Leading declines, miners dropped 4.2% to their lowest since Feb. 24, as a surge in coronavirus cases in China hit prices of iron ore, a raw material used in making steel.

Rio Tinto, Fortescue and BHP fell between 3.7% and 4.2%.

Energy stocks declined nearly 3%, with Woodside Petroleum and Santos easing 2.9% and 3.6%, respectively, as crude prices slipped amid ceasefire talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Gold stocks lost over 3%, tracking weaker bullion prices. Newcrest Mining fell 2.8%.

Tech firms fell 1.4%, tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq , as 10-year U.S Treasury yields rose ahead of the Fed meeting.

Bucking the trend, financial stocks firmed about 1%, with the “Big Four” banks rising between 0.1% and 1.5%.

Uniti Group soared as much as 21.6% before being halted from trading. Local media reported the broadband services provider was in exclusive talks for a potential sale, valuing it between A$2.75 billion and A$3.44 billion ($1.97 billion-$2.47 billion).

New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 ended almost flat at 11,801.73.

