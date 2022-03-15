Turkish house sales rise 20% year-on-year in February

ISTANBUL: Turkish house sales rose 20.1% year-on-year in February to 97,587 units, data showed on Tuesday, picking up pace from a month earlier but still less than half the extremely high level in December.

Total sales in December had soared 113.7% year-on-year to 226,503 properties, according to the Turkish Statistics Institute figures.

The latest data showed February mortgage sales jumped 35.6% from a year earlier to 19,888. Sales to foreigners climbed 54.9% year-on-year to 4,591 properties, with Iranians, Iraqis and Russians purchasing the most properties.

Greek, Turkish leaders to seek common ground over Ukraine war

In 2021 as a whole, total house sales dipped 0.5% to 1.492 million properties, with mortgaged sales down 49%.

In the first two months of 2022, sales rose 22.5%, with mortgaged sales up 49.9%, data showed.