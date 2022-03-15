ANL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.85%)
ASC 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
ASL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
AVN 86.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
BOP 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
FNEL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
GGGL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.62%)
GGL 14.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.63%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
KOSM 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 33.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.7%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.98%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.07%)
TELE 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TPL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.08%)
TPLP 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.79%)
TREET 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
TRG 75.58 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.79%)
UNITY 22.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
BR100 4,324 Increased By 27.1 (0.63%)
BR30 15,300 Increased By 171.8 (1.14%)
KSE100 43,432 Increased By 65 (0.15%)
KSE30 16,841 Increased By 20.5 (0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Residential areas hit in Kyiv, at least two dead

AFP 15 Mar, 2022

KYIV: Strikes on residential areas in Kyiv killed at least two people early on Tuesday, emergency services said, as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

Two bodies were pulled from the rubble after a strike on a 16-storey building in the Sviatoshynsky district, the emergency service said in a Facebook post, adding that 27 people had been rescued from the site.

Another residential building in the Podilsk area also came under attack, it said.

“A fire started on the first five floors of a ten-storey residential building on Mostytska street as a result of ammunition fire,” it said.

AFP journalists said they heard at least three powerful explosions in the centre of Kyiv early on Tuesday morning.

In Podilsk, smoke was still billowing from the blackened impact site in the middle of the building, said an AFP journalist at the scene.

Shattered glass and debris were spread around the explosion site while residents were throwing charred wreckage out of their windows.

Windows were blown out by the impact from surrounding blocks.

Separately, the emergency service said a private home was hit in the Osokorky district in southeastern Kyiv.

Images shared by the emergency service showed the blackened wall of a two-storey building with smoke seeping from the shattered windows.

Fighting has intensified in recent days around Kyiv, which is almost completely surrounded by Russian forces that invaded Ukraine on February 24.

More than half of Kyiv’s three million inhabitants have fled the city since the start of the Russian offensive.

Fierce fighting has been going on for several days between Russian and Ukrainian forces on the northwest outskirts of Kyiv.

