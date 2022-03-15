ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
ASC 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
AVN 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.45%)
CNERGY 5.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
FNEL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.52%)
GGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.88%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.37%)
MLCF 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PACE 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.29%)
TELE 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
TPL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TPLP 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
TREET 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.23%)
TRG 75.24 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.33%)
UNITY 22.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
WAVES 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.73%)
WTL 1.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
BR100 4,310 Increased By 13.2 (0.31%)
BR30 15,214 Increased By 85.9 (0.57%)
KSE100 43,416 Increased By 48.6 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,807 Decreased By -13.7 (-0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may seek support in $1,925-$1,929 zone

Reuters 15 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may seek a support in a zone of $1,925-$1,929 per ounce and then stabilize around this zone or bounce towards $1,960.

The zone is formed by the 50% retracement of the uptrend from $1,779.20 to $2,069.89 and the 261.8% projection level of a downtrend from $2,058.96.

Either of these supports is strong enough to temporarily stop the fall and trigger a bounce. When working together, they are stronger.

A break below $1,925 could open the way towards $1,890, while a break above $1,959 may lead to a gain to $1,979. On the daily chart, the big black candle on Monday and the break below $1,959 strongly suggest a further drop to $1,925.

The current drop may have been driven by a wave C, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from $2,072.50.

This wave is capable of travelling into $1,673-$1,825 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may seek support in $1,925-$1,929 zone

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

LNG-II pipeline project: SSGCL seeks sovereign guarantee to swap Rs21bn loan

Invoices issued through all POSs: FBR fails to mention period and utilization of Re1 levy

India court upholds Karnataka state's ban on hijab in class

ECC to meet today to take up 7 key proposals

Read more stories