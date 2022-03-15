ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

Naveed Butt Updated 15 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have “reached an understanding” and decided to work together in the greater interest of the country.

According to an official statement of the PPP on Monday, the decision was made in a meeting between the PPP leadership, including party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and a delegation from the MQM-P.

The PPP spokesperson said: “PPP agreed to all of MQM-P’s points of concern. The two parties’ leaders discussed the current political situation in the country”. Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani, and senior leader Sharjeel Memon participated from the PPP side.

Voting on no-confidence motion to be held after March 27 rally: Faisal Javed

While Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin ul Haque, convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior deputy convener Amir Khan, Wasim Akhtar, Khawaja Izhar ul Hasan, and Javed Hanif were part of the MQM-P delegation.

According to the sources, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday reached Islamabad to hold talks with the MQM-P.

The sources said that Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah played a key role in negotiations with the MQM-P as most of their demands were related to urban Sindh (Karachi).

They said that the PPP had agreed over accepting all demands of the MQM-P, which are most of related to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

