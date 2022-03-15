ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
From March 20 to April 2: FC personnel, Rangers to be deployed in ‘red zone’

Recorder Report 15 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has decided to deploy personnel of Rangers and FC at Red Zone from March 20 to April 2. Sources said that Interior Ministry has decided to hand over the security of Red Zone to Rangers and FC from March 20 to April 2 to maintain law and order.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting which was attended by Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Interior, they said. Over 2,000 personnel of Rangers and FC will be deployed at the Red Zone, they said.

The Pakistan Day parade, two days long Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference, and the all-important session of the National Assembly for the voting on the no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition against PM Imran Khan, is also scheduled between March 20 and April 2.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has also deputed Rangers for the security of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Rangers Ministry of Interior FC no confidence motion Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference ‘red zone’

