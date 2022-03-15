ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
Bilawal asks Imran to learn Urdu, himself

Recorder Report 15 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari replied to the prime minister of Pakistan to learn Urdu while sharing a video of Imran Khan.

Addressing the gathering, Imran Khan had said that Asif Ali Zardari should first teach Urdu to his son, which created memes and jokes everywhere including on social media.

Now Bilawal in reply on Monday shared a video of Imran Khan in his tweet, in which he wrote, prime minister teaching me Urdu.

PM Imran trying to rig no-confidence motion, says Bilawal

In the video, Imran Khan is using wrong Urdu and wrong words on many occasions, the same videos have been circulating on social media for the last many days.

It may be recalled that at present, the opposition has filed a no-confidence motion against the prime minister, since then the government and the opposition members have been attacking each other.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

