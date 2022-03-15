ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,367 Decreased By -286.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,821 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister for imposing ‘transport emergency’ on Lahore

Muhammad Saleem 15 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Expressing concern over increasing pollution, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has called for imposing a “transport emergency” in all major cities including Lahore to check smog and air pollution.

“There should be a complete ban on unnecessary vehicles coming on the roads on weekends”, she said while addressing a seminar on “Effects of Smog on Human Health” after launching a tree plantation campaign here at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday.

UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram, pro-VC Prof Maroof Aziz Khan, Immunology department’s Head Dr Shah Jahan besides senior officers of Forest department and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Zartaj Gul maintained that despite not being a heavily industrial country, Pakistan was badly affected by the issues of climate change and global warming. She added the country was vulnerable to wild weather and other effects of climate change including, sea intrusion, unusual rain patterns, rising temperatures and drought.

“On one hand, the already-arid region of Thar desert is, unfortunately, experiencing recurring droughts whereas, on the other hand, the groundwater table in some cities of Balochistan has gone down to 1200 feet”, she said, adding: “Had the PTI government not started building 10 dams, the people would have died of thirst in the years to come”, she said.

The minister also inaugurated a research project on smog to be carried out by the investigators of the UHS’s Immunology department. She congratulated UHS VC, faculty, and students on the launch of the first research project on the effects of smog on health. She committed that her ministry would work closely with the UHS on such projects and would also provide funding in future.

She claimed that so far over 1.47 billion trees had been planted in the country under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami which was also being appreciated internationally.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore air pollution pollution ‘transport emergency’ University of Health Sciences (UHS)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Minister for imposing ‘transport emergency’ on Lahore

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

LNG-II pipeline project: SSGCL seeks sovereign guarantee to swap Rs21bn loan

PPP, MQM-P decide to work together in greater interest of country: PPP spokesperson

Invoices issued through all POSs: FBR fails to mention period and utilization of Re1 levy

ECC to meet today to take up 7 key proposals

Read more stories