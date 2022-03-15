ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
Daytime temperature to remain high: PMD

Recorder Report 15 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Daytime temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the county during the current week, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The Met Office has informed that the temperatures would register unusual rise due to a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere.

Accordingly, day temperatures in Northern Balochistan, Upper Sindh, South Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas would remain 9 – 10 degree Celsius above normal.

Similarly, temperature in Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining areas would remain 7 – 8 C above normal. It said dry period and heat wave conditions may cause water stress to the standing crops, vegetable and orchards. Farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

