Jazz appoints new JazzCash CEO

KARACHI: Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator has announced the appointment of Atyab Tahir as the CEO of JazzCash w.e.f May 1 2022.

Atyab, currently serving as Country Manager MasterCard Pakistan and Afghanistan, has over two decades of international experience in banking and consulting. Atyab has also held senior positions at Fidelity Investments, HBL, Telenor Bank and easypaisa. He holds a BA from Dartmouth College and MBA from Babson College.

Commenting on Atyab’s appointment, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said while mobile phones and payment solutions have accelerated financial inclusion in the country, a significant portion of Pakistan’s adult population remain unbanked. “I am confident that under Atyab’s dynamic leadership JazzCash will help boost financial inclusion across the board through innovative and customer-centric products,” he added.

JazzCash is at the forefront of Pakistan’s digital revolution processing more than 5 million transactions every day and accounting for almost 7 percent of Pakistan’s GDP.

He said Jaaz aims to build a world-class fintech serving every single Pakistani, from youth, SMEs, freelancers, with a very strong focus on the unbanked and the underbanked.

