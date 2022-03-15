VLSFO refining margins, cash premiums lower

SINGAPORE: Asia’s front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) dropped to its lowest in more than a week on Monday, while cash premiums for the marine fuel grade slipped on weaker deals in the physical market.

The front-month VLSFO crack climbed to $27.87 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since March 4. It was at $29.66 per barrel on Friday.

Cash premiums for Asia’s 0.5% VLSFO fell to $18.17 a tonne to Singapore quotes, compared with $20.87 per tonne on Friday, while the March/April VLSFO time spread narrowed its backwardation on Monday to trade at $25.75 a tonne on Monday.

Asia’s cash premiums for 380-cst high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) were at $4.34 per tonne to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with $5.19 per tonne at the end of last week.