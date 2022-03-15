Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
15 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 14, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 43,366.89
High: 43,767.77
Low: 43,324.83
Net Change: 286.44
Volume (000): 43,211
Value (000): 2,802,977
Makt Cap (000) 1,773,364,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,775.61
NET CH. (-) 124.61
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,012.15
NET CH. (-) 78.65
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,797.41
NET CH. (-) 52.36
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,425.09
NET CH. (-) 52.04
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,879.16
NET CH. (-) 42.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,388.68
NET CH. (-) 65.10
------------------------------------
As on: 14-March-2022
====================================
