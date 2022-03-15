KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (March 14, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 43,366.89 High: 43,767.77 Low: 43,324.83 Net Change: 286.44 Volume (000): 43,211 Value (000): 2,802,977 Makt Cap (000) 1,773,364,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,775.61 NET CH. (-) 124.61 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,012.15 NET CH. (-) 78.65 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,797.41 NET CH. (-) 52.36 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,425.09 NET CH. (-) 52.04 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,879.16 NET CH. (-) 42.83 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,388.68 NET CH. (-) 65.10 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-March-2022 ====================================

