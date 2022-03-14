Karunaratne holds on as India sniff big win in day-night Test

BANGALORE: Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was still at the crease with 67 in a stubborn fightback against India’s all-but-assured victory on day three of the pink ball Test on Monday.

The tourists are chasing 447 in Bangalore and had reached 151 for four at tea – the first session break in the day-night Test – after resuming on 28-1.

Left-handed Karunaratne made a second wicket stand of 97 before Ravichandran Ashwin broke through for the stumping of overnight partner Kusal Mendis, who recorded his 12th Test half-century.

Ashwin then sent back Dhananjaya de Silva for four.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled Angelo Mathews for one with his left-arm spin but Karunaratne went on to complete his fifty and stood firm in the company of wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, who made 10 by the break.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah struck first in Sri Lanka’s second innings on Sunday to take his match tally to six after his first five-wicket haul on Indian soil.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant hit crucial half-centuries to guide India to 303 for nine before skipper Rohit Sharma declared the innings on day two.

Rampant India corner Sri Lanka in pink ball Test

Sri Lanka were never in the match after India posted 252 and then bowled out the tourists for 109.

India lead the two-match series 1-0.